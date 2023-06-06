GB Assembly unanimously passes resolution condemning May 9 incident

GILGIT - The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Monday unani­mously passed a resolution condemning the May 9 incidents. This resolution was presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI member of Assembly Zakaria Moqpoon and JUI Member of Assembly Rehmat Khaliq. In this resolution, strict legal action was de­manded against the miscreants involved in the inci­dents of May 9 and 10. According to the resolution, on May 9 and 10, 2023, in various cities of the coun­try under a well-thought-out plan by miscreants to damage national property, attacked military instal­lations and desecrated the monuments of Shahada Pakistan. It condemned the act of miscreants and demanded the federal government and the security agencies to take strict timely action against the anti-national elements, miscreants and saboteurs who were involved in these sad events and bring them to justice. “The miscreants must be made an example so that no one in the future can dare to commit trea­son against the beloved country,” it added.