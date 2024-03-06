50 fishermen rescued after their boat capsized sea near Thatta

THATTA - The 50 fishermen, who went missing after their fishing boat sank in open sea off Thatta have been rescued, official sources said. Accord­ing to spokesperson, 50 fishermen were rescued in open sea off Thatta. They were on board the boat sunk off Thatta, which is about 5 hours distance from Karachi. The boat, which was departed from Ibrahim Hyderi for fishing, over­turned due to strong winds in the sea.

The spokesman said that the boat sank near Hajamro Creek located between Karachi and Thatta. The authorities have launched a hunt for search of the fishermen. The Fishermen’s Cooper­ative Society has said that all fishermen onboard a capsized boat, have been rescued. “Strong winds in the sea caused drowning of the fishing boat near Hajamro”. The incident took place due to the mistake of a fish­erman who amid strong waves threw the net in the wrong direction of the captain of the boat, sources apprised. Boats were sent from Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi’s main fishermen settlement, in search of the fishermen missing in the incident.