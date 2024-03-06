Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP gets two, MQM-P one more reserved seat in Sindh Assembly

APP
March 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday declared one each MPA of PPP and MQM-Paki­stan as returned candidate on women reserved seats while another non Muslim reserved seat was given to Pakistan People’s party in light of the ECP order passed in ten petitions filed by Suni Itehad Council and others.

According to separate notifications issued by the ECP, Sadhumal Surrender Valassi was declared as returned candidate on non Muslim reserved seat and his name was also published as returned candidate as MPA. Sumeta Afzal Syed of PPP and Fiazia Hameed of MQM- P were also declared as returned candidates on Women reserved seats, the notification added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024