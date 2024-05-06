Pakistan thrash South Korea 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan thrashed South Korea 4-0 to register their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Sunday. Pakistan earned an early advantage with Hannan Shahid hitting the net with a field goal in the third minute. Meanwhile, Arshad Liaqat further extended Pakistan’s lead in the 20th minute with a brilliant field goal. Pakistan scored their third goal against South Korea with a field goal by Ghazanfar Ali in the 27th minute, maintaining their attacking momentum. South Korea made several attempts in the third quarter to reduce the deficit, however, Pakistan’s defence kept them under control. Meanwhile, Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner in the 50th minute to seal a 4-0 victory over Pakistan.