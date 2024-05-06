Monday, May 06, 2024
PED committed to collaborate with Kyrgyzstan

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis said that Punjab Education Department (PED) was committed to fostering collaboration and support with Kyrgyzstan  to enhance their higher educational disciplines, particularly in the realm of technical education, aligning with global standards. Talking to the media, he said that a high-level joint delegation of the consulate of Kyrgyzstan and Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF) comprising the GREF Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Sikander Afzal, President Engineer Hasnain Reza Mirza and he himself had a fruitful and result-oriented meeting with Punjab Education Minister.

Rana Sikandar Hayat and worked out possibilities modalities of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. Meher Kashif said, the minister envisioned a holistic approach to support Kyrgyzstan’s educational advancement, encompassing not only technical education but also other disciplines crucial for socio-economic development.

and contribute to regional prosperity and global competitiveness. He said minister was ready to extend his full support and cooperation to Kyrgyzstan in its journey to improve higher educational disciplines, with a special emphasis on technical education in line with international standards. This partnership signifies a commitment to

mutual growth, excellence, and innovation in education, laying the foundation for a prosperous future for both regions. He said the exchange of knowledge and experiences between Punjab and Kyrgyzstan would facilitate capacity building, curriculum development, faculty training,

and infrastructure enhancement. By leveraging each other’s strengths and learning from successful initiatives, both regions can enrich their educational landscapes and empower  their students with relevant, high-quality learning experiences. Meher Kashif Younis said that by aligning with international standards, Kyrgyzstan can enhance the mobility of its students and faculty, ensuring greater collaboration with institutions worldwide.

This alignment not only enhances the credibility and recognition of Kyrgyzstani qualifications but also opens doors for international partnerships, research collaborations, and student exchanges, he concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

