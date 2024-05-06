Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Singapore’s FDI up 10pc in 2023

Xinhua
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

SINGAPORE  -   Singapore’s foreign direct investment (FDI) reached 214 billion Singapore dollars (158 billion U.S. dollars) last year, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year, said the Department of Statistics Friday. The Department of Statistics attributed the growth to increases in equity capital and retained earnings. The United States, Netherlands, Chinese mainland, Japan, and China’s Hong Kong were top FDI source economies for Singapore in 2023, accounting for 64 percent of the total inward direct investment flows. Finance and insurance services accounted for over half of Singapore’s total FDI flows last year, data shows.

Tags:

Xinhua

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024