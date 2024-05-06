Monday, May 06, 2024
Türkiye’s economic confidence slightly down in April

Agencies
May 06, 2024
Business

RIYADH   -   Türkiye’s economic confidence was down 1% month-on-month to 99 in April, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday. In April, the consumer confidence index increased by 1.4% to 80.5, and the retail trade confidence index rose by 1.9% to 115.5 on a monthly basis. The real sector confidence index remained at the same level at 103.5 and the construction confidence was also unchanged at 88.6, while the services confidence index decreased by 2.8% to 117.1 over the same period. The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers’ and producers’ evaluations, expectations, and tendencies about the general economic situation. It indicates an optimistic outlook if it is above 100, or a pessimistic outlook if below 100.

Agencies

