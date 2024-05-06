Monday, May 06, 2024
Two TTP terrorists killed in encounter with police: CTD

Staff Reporter
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -   Two terrorists from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a firefight with officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Rawalpindi. According to the CTD spokesman, the exchange of fire resulted in the deaths of the two most wanted terrorists, who were allegedly eliminated by their own accomplices. The spokesman stated that both terrorists were implicated in the attack on the Dolphin Force in Rawalpindi, which resulted in the martyrdom of a young Dolphin Force officer. The deceased terrorists have been identified as Naseebullah and Ehsanullah. The CTD spokesman reported the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED), a hand grenade, and a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition from the slain militants.

Staff Reporter

