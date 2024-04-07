CM Maryam initiates comprehensive health reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has initiated comprehensive health reforms under the visionary programme "Sehatmand Punjab," aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and services across the province.

Key components of the initiative include the introduction of free medicines and home delivery services, slated to commence soon.

The establishment of 32 field hospitals in remote areas and a program deploying 200 mobile clinics to serve residents of "katchi abadis" (informal settlements) are in progress.

The upgradation of 2500 basic and 300 rural health centers has been initiated.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the completion of the target to build three medical cities in South, Central, and North Punjab regions, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Addressing the on Health Day, CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the significance of health reforms as a top priority.

She urged individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of health awareness.

CM emphasized that a healthy populace was essential for societal and national progress, emphasizing that individual health influenced the entire family's well-being.

Punjab CM pledged to ensure equitable access to healthcare for every citizen and stressed the need for widespread awareness regarding healthy living. She urged the public to embrace a balanced diet rich in nutrients.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated her commitment to improving healthcare services and called for collective efforts to promote a healthier Punjab.