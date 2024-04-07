In our diverse society, compris­ing people of varying cultures, re­ligions, and races, different norms and values persist. Despite these dif­ferences, one fundamental aspect that transcends boundaries is re­spect. Across religions and cultures, the teaching of respecting others and their beliefs remains consistent.

Regrettably, our society is wit­nessing an increase in toxicity day by day. Extreme poverty often forc­es individuals into menial jobs to make ends meet. Tragically, we have heard numerous accounts of polio workers enduring humilia­tion and disrespect. It is disheart­ening to witness parents not only refusing polio drops for their chil­dren but also subjecting workers to verbal abuse, adding to their pain. It is imperative that we not only re­spect polio workers but also extend gratitude for their contribution to societal well-being. Moreover, we must extend this respect to all in­dividuals performing essential but often undervalued jobs.

Educating our children is crucial in fostering a culture of respect. We must instill in them the understand­ing that no job is superior or infe­rior; it is our mindset that dictates such distinctions. While it is pri­marily the responsibility of parents to impart these values, integrating activities into the curriculum can reinforce these teachings. Leading by example, wherein elders dem­onstrate respectful behavior and intervene when witnessing disre­spect, is key to fostering a culture of respect among the youth. By col­lectively embracing and promoting respect, our society can evolve into a more harmonious and inclusive place for all its members to thrive.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.