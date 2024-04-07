In our diverse society, comprising people of varying cultures, religions, and races, different norms and values persist. Despite these differences, one fundamental aspect that transcends boundaries is respect. Across religions and cultures, the teaching of respecting others and their beliefs remains consistent.
Regrettably, our society is witnessing an increase in toxicity day by day. Extreme poverty often forces individuals into menial jobs to make ends meet. Tragically, we have heard numerous accounts of polio workers enduring humiliation and disrespect. It is disheartening to witness parents not only refusing polio drops for their children but also subjecting workers to verbal abuse, adding to their pain. It is imperative that we not only respect polio workers but also extend gratitude for their contribution to societal well-being. Moreover, we must extend this respect to all individuals performing essential but often undervalued jobs.
Educating our children is crucial in fostering a culture of respect. We must instill in them the understanding that no job is superior or inferior; it is our mindset that dictates such distinctions. While it is primarily the responsibility of parents to impart these values, integrating activities into the curriculum can reinforce these teachings. Leading by example, wherein elders demonstrate respectful behavior and intervene when witnessing disrespect, is key to fostering a culture of respect among the youth. By collectively embracing and promoting respect, our society can evolve into a more harmonious and inclusive place for all its members to thrive.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.