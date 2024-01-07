GTR celebrates 60 years of driving Pakistan forward with leadership and reliability

LAHORE - Ghandhara Tyre (GTR) recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of leader­ship and reliability with German-engineered technology, perfectly tailored for the roads of Pakistan.

The event spotlighted GTR’s re­markable achievements over the past 60 years, which have firmly established the company as the top tyre manufacturer in the coun­try. GTR’s commitment to using German technology, in collabora­tion with Continental Germany en­sures adherence to international standards. All tyres undergo rigor­ous testing procedures abroad, ex­emplifying the brand’s dedication to quality and reliability.

Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO of GTR, reflected on the company’s jour­ney: “Today, GTR stands as the number one tyre manufacturer in Pakistan, serving all OEMs with our advanced technology, reliabil­ity, and commitment to safe and empowered driving in Pakistan. Our 60-year journey in Pakistan is a story of progress, vision, and un­wavering commitment.”

He reminisced about the com­pany’s beginnings in 1963 and its rapid growth: “Driven by a vision of excellence, we doubled our capac­ity within just nine years, laying the foundation of a legacy built on qual­ity, trust, and the pursuit of perfec­tion.” Highlighting the significance of the inauguration of the new plant in 1985 by the President of Paki­stan, Hussain Kuli Khan described it as a testament to the company’s growing impact and ambition.

With six decades of expertise in the Pakistani market and road in­frastructure, GTR continues to set international standards in qual­ity, reliability, and durability. Our latest range, meticulously crafted for Pakistani roads, embodies the precision of German engineering, ensuring safety and performance in every journey,” added Hussain.

GTR is also the pioneer in pro­ducing first radial passenger car, tractor and motorcycle tubeless tyres in Pakistan.