TCL launches its cutting-edge flagship models with state-of-the-art mini LED, QLED technology

LAHORE-TCL, Pakistan’s leading LED TV brand, has unveiled its trio of groundbreaking television models. The latest C series was introduced at the electrifying TCL Immerse event, where esteemed media houses, tech enthusiasts, and lifestyle influencers witnessed the future of entertainment firsthand. The latest lineup of LED TVs showcases the pinnacle of cutting-edge technology, including the premium 4K Mini LED TV, TCL C845, a TV that redefines picture quality, the game-changer TCL C745 QLED TV designed to elevate your gaming experience, and the feature-packed yet affordable TCL C645 QLED TV, making luxury entertainment accessible to all.

The C845 is the newest addition to TCL’s Mini LED TV line-up, with more local dimming zones at work providing infinite contrast dimensions, high efficiency, and wide luminous angle Mini LEDs to achieve the highest brightness levels to date of HDR 2000 nits available in 55’’ and 65’’ models and backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0, the TCL C845 delivers outstanding picture quality combined with unparalleled sound thanks to Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. For gamers, TCL introduced its new TCL C745 available in 55” and 65” models which combines QLED with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR and industry leading refresh rate of 144Hz VRR and a 240Hz Game Accelerator for smooth, sharp and colorful HDR picture quality. The new TCL C645 is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65” and 75” models and is equipped with TCL QLED technology for outstanding color expression, certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and packed with a 120 HZ Game Accelerator, making it an excellent value option for those who seek high-quality and interactive home entertainment experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Ms Sunny Yang, General Manager, TCL Pakistan, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce TCL’s newest lineup of Mini LED and QLED TVs to the Pakistani market. Our aim is to cater to the ever-changing needs of our consumers and provide them with state-of-the-art technology, delivering a premium and exceptional entertainment experience.”

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing, TCL Pakistan, expressed his excitement about the new TV lineup, stating, “TCL is thrilled to introduce these exceptional television models to the Pakistani market. At TCL, we believe that everyone deserves access to premium entertainment experiences, and that is precisely what these TVs deliver.”

TCL has long been a champion of sports, making it an integral part of its global strategy as it aims to strengthen its influence around the world. In the MEA Market, TCL unveiled its partnership with one of the most iconic football clubs in the world – Arsenal FC, as its Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner.

In addition to this, TCL expanded its cricket portfolio in the region with partnerships with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan Cricket Team. Globally, TCL has set up a number of well-established partnerships with some of the world’s leading football teams, including the Spanish and Italian national teams and is an official partner of the most popular sport’s league in the US, the NFL.