NAB identifies over 120 bank accounts of Gogi involving Rs4.5b transactions

LAHORE - The Lahore National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has traced at least117 domestic and four foreign bank accounts in the name of Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujar. The bureau also obtained the record of transactions worth Rs4.5 billion made during the previous Usman Buzdar-led regime in Punjab. The NAB has summoned Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and Ahsan for June 8.
According to the records, Farah Gogi whitened Rs500 million while benefiting from the amnesty scheme. Reportedly, properties worth one and a half billion rupees had been traced in the name of both the accused persons whereas the accused Farah Gogi had disclosed assets of total 97 crores to FBR in the year 2021, said the sources.
Sources further claimed that ten alleged companies owned by Farah Gogi and her husband have also been identified which were allegedly being used for financial transactions. In this regard, the NAB investigation team also arrested the cash boy who worked for Farah Gogi.
Sources also informed that the alleged cash boy of Farah confessed making cash transactions of 860 million rupees, the evidence of which has been obtained by the NAB.
According to the record, Farah Gogi converted 500 millions into legit money through the amnesty scheme, sources said and added that agricultural production worth Rs 320 million was declared in the amnesty scheme, while the accused did not own any agricultural land.
During three years time, the assets of Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, significantly surged upto 420 percent. Apart from this, the accused also made alleged properties worth more than one billion between 2018 and 2021.
According to sources, ownership of a luxury flat in Dubai had been disclosed in the name of Farah Gogi and her husband, details of which were not mentioned in the FBR. Farah Gogi and her husband also own 8 properties in Lahore Defence including a commercial plaza besides a 4-Kanal plot worth millions in Bahria Town Lahore is also included in the property, sources added.
Source disclosed that the 2-kanal bungalow in Sector F-7 of Islamabad belongs to the accused, adding the details of purchase and sale of 240-Kanal of land in Bani Gala Islamabad with the son of a well-known property tycoon has also come to light. According to the records, the accused got the Bani Gala land for 530 million rupees. Sources also informed that the details of 19 vehicles registered under the name of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and Farah Gogi have also been revealed in the NAB investigation. NAB Lahore also started collecting details of all unnecessary transfer postings and contracts during Buzdar’s regime in Punjab. The NAB investigation is underway against the accused for allegedly making millions of rupees in exchange for transfers of provincial bureaucracy. In the NAB notice, both of the accused are directed to appear in person on June 8. In case of non-cooperation, NAB has warned of action under the law.