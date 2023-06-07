NAB identifies over 120 bank accounts of Gogi involving Rs4.5b transactions

LAHORE - The Lahore National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has traced at least117 domestic and four foreign bank accounts in the name of Far­hat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujar. The bureau also obtained the record of transactions worth Rs4.5 billion made during the previous Us­man Buzdar-led regime in Punjab. The NAB has summoned Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and Ahsan for June 8.

According to the records, Far­ah Gogi whitened Rs500 million while benefiting from the amnes­ty scheme. Reportedly, properties worth one and a half billion rupees had been traced in the name of both the accused persons whereas the accused Farah Gogi had disclosed assets of total 97 crores to FBR in the year 2021, said the sources.

Sources further claimed that ten alleged companies owned by Far­ah Gogi and her husband have also been identified which were alleged­ly being used for financial transac­tions. In this regard, the NAB inves­tigation team also arrested the cash boy who worked for Farah Gogi.

Sources also informed that the al­leged cash boy of Farah confessed making cash transactions of 860 mil­lion rupees, the evidence of which has been obtained by the NAB.

According to the record, Farah Gogi converted 500 millions into legit money through the amnesty scheme, sources said and added that agricultural production worth Rs 320 million was declared in the am­nesty scheme, while the accused did not own any agricultural land.

During three years time, the as­sets of Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, significantly surged upto 420 percent. Apart from this, the accused also made alleged properties worth more than one bil­lion between 2018 and 2021.

According to sources, ownership of a luxury flat in Dubai had been disclosed in the name of Farah Gogi and her husband, details of which were not mentioned in the FBR. Far­ah Gogi and her husband also own 8 properties in Lahore Defence in­cluding a commercial plaza besides a 4-Kanal plot worth millions in Bahria Town Lahore is also included in the property, sources added.

Source disclosed that the 2-kanal bungalow in Sector F-7 of Islam­abad belongs to the accused, add­ing the details of purchase and sale of 240-Kanal of land in Bani Gala Islamabad with the son of a well-known property tycoon has also come to light. According to the re­cords, the accused got the Bani Gala land for 530 million rupees. Sources also informed that the details of 19 vehicles registered under the name of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and Far­ah Gogi have also been revealed in the NAB investigation. NAB Lahore also started collecting details of all unnecessary transfer postings and contracts during Buzdar’s regime in Punjab. The NAB investigation is un­derway against the accused for al­legedly making millions of rupees in exchange for transfers of provincial bureaucracy. In the NAB notice, both of the accused are directed to ap­pear in person on June 8. In case of non-cooperation, NAB has warned of action under the law.