Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday that while launching a tirade against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister said that former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar handed over the fate of 220 million people to the corrupt, and incompetent Imran Khan.

“Why did you hand over the destiny of the nation to an addict? Why an addict was made Prime Minister? He is not only ineligible and dishonest but is the most coward person ever in the history of the country,” she said while addressing workers’ convention in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

The PML-N senior vice-president said that Imran Khan had been facing serious cases and he would face he consequences.

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the PTI chairman concealed off-shore company, diamonds, foreign funding accounts, billions of rupees through Thoshakhana and many other things. He also concealed his own daughter from the nation.