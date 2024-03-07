KPRA conducts workshop on automated tax deduction

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reve­nue Authority (KPRA) conducted a one-day training workshop on the Automated Deduction of KP Sales Tax on Services using the Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS) for officials of the Accoun­tant General of Pakistan on Wednes­day at Serena Hotel Peshawar.

The workshop, held with the financial support of the World Bank-funded KPRMP project, fea­tured trainers from FABS who provided a comprehensive pres­entation on the functionality of FABS in relation to the automatic deduction of KP Sales Tax on Ser­vices. A detailed question-and-an­swer session was also conducted during the presentation, allowing trainers and KPRA officials to ad­dress participants’ queries.

Miss Fouzia Iqbal, Director Gen­eral of KPRA, expressed gratitude to the officials of the Accountant General of Pakistan, KPRMP, and FABS for facilitating the workshop. She highlighted the significance of integrating KP Sales Tax on Ser­vices into the FABS system, noting it as a major milestone for KPRA. “This advancement will stream­line processes and reduce errors, as taxes will be automatically de­ducted and remitted to KPRA. We anticipate increased revenue from the AG office,” she remarked. Miss Iqbal also commended the keen interest shown by the Accountant General of Pakistan in the integra­tion process and assured ongoing support from her team to address any system-related issues.

Fazal Amin Shah, Advisor on Tax Enforcement at KPRA, welcomed the officials from the AG office and expressed optimism for future col­laboration. He addressed partici­pants’ queries in detail and pledged to arrange a meeting of KPRA, FABS, and AG Office officers to address any system shortcomings. “This collabo­rative effort will enhance economic documentation, reduce errors, and boost sales tax on services in KP, fa­cilitating smoother payment flows to contractors,” he concluded.