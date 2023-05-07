All-round Usman guides FATA to U16 Inter-Region Tournament title

LAHORE-A century from Usman Khan helped FATA Region beat Lahore Region by 29 runs to clinch the title of Inter-Region U16 Tournament 2022-23 and pocket PKR 350,000 as the winning prize here at the Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy in Faisalabad.

Lahore Region had to settle for a PKR 250,000 runners-up cash prize. The wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to 44 over per side. After being asked to bat, FATA scored 216 for seven in 44 overs. Opening batter Usman Khan top scored with 117 off 140 deliveries which included 14 boundaries. Abbas Afridi was the other notable run-getter, scoring a 61-ball 34, hitting four fours.

For Lahore Region, Hasnain Abbas Dar was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 52 runs. Mohammad Ali Sattar and the tournament’s leading wicket taker Taj Mohammad bagged two wickets each. In turn, Lahore Region were dismissed for 187 in the 42nd over. Opening batter Aliyan Salman was the only half-centurion for his side, returning undefeated on 69 off 97 deliveries. His innings included three fours. The left-handed Aliyan was named best batter of the tournament after topping the batting charts with 306 runs.

For FATA Region, Rustum Khan, Usman Khan and Waqar Afridi grabbed two wickets each. FATA’s Usman, for his all-round performance in the match and in the tournament (237 runs & 11 wickets), was named player of the match and tournament, respectively.

Usman Khan of FATA Region (237 runs and 11 wickets) emerged as player of the tournament while Aliyan Salman of Lahore Region (306 runs) was named best batter of the tournament, Taj Mohammad of Lahore Region (19 wickets) best bowler of the tournament, Hamza Zahoor of Lahore Region (9 wickets) best wicketkeeper of the tournament and Huzaifa Ahsan of Karachi Region (7 catches) best fielder of the tournament.