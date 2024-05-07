BISE Rawalpindi chief reviews exam centres security

Attock - Chairman BISE Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, undertook visits to various exam and other centers in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and as per directives of the Punjab government. During his visit, as part of the Intermediate Exam First Annual 2024, he inspected multiple institutions including Government High School No. 1 Hazro, Government Girls High School No. 2 Hazro, Government Girls High School No. 3 Hazro, Government Higher Secondary School Shadi Khan, Cadet College Attock, Government Pilot Secondary School Attock (Practical Lab, Marking Centre, Examination Centre), Government Associate College For Women Attock, Government Girls High School No. 2, Govt and Girls High School No. 1 Attock, Government Boys High School No. 1 Fateh Jang (Marking Center, Examination Center), and Government Associate College For Women Fateh Jang.

During these visits, the chairman scrutinized the seating arrangements of the candidates, as well as the CCTV camera coverage and other security measures. Speaking after the inspection, he emphasized the ongoing reforms in the examination system, ensuring modernization without compromising on merit and transparency. He noted the effective control over malpractices such as the ‘booty mafia’ due to a zero-tolerance policy.

The chairman further highlighted the comprehensive monitoring of all examination centers to forestall any mismanagement.

He commended the efforts of the officers nominated by the district administration, mobile inspectors of the board, and vigilance committees, who conduct daily inspections. Additionally, he praised the commendable performance of the deputed staff and expressed hope for its continuity.