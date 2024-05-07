CDA chairman pays surprise visit to Capital Hospital

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, paid a surprise visit to the Capital Hospital on Monday. Officers from relevant CDA formations were also present on this occasion. Chairman CDA, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, also visited Rescue 1122 and received a call on Rescue 1122. He supervised the dispatch of an ambulance to the incident site. During the visit, Chairman CDA expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness of the Capital Hospital and instructed that overall cleanliness in the hospital should be improved. Similarly, he warned the security officer about inadequate security arrangements at the hospital.

Furthermore, Chairman CDA instructed to enhance patient treatment facilities at the Capital Hospital. He also took notice of the out-of-order MRI machine and directed that it should be repaired immediately, with a report submitted promptly. He emphasized the importance of repairing the MRI machine quickly to ensure it is functional for patients. In addition, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over an important meeting at CDA headquarters to review the progress on the construction of Islamabad Model Prison. Inspector General Islamabad, officers from PWD, and CDA also attended the meeting. During the briefing, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad were informed that 73% of the construction work on the admin block of Islamabad Model Prison, 98% on the boundary wall, and 42% on the construction of male barracks have been completed.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, issued instructions, emphasizing that further delays in the construction of Islamabad Model Prison would not be tolerated.

He directed that the model prison should be completed and operationalized within the next 100 days. Additionally, he announced his intention to visit the site on Wednesday to personally review the construction progress of Islamabad Model Prison.