Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM aide lauds performance of Mansehra police

APP
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb  during his visit to Mansehra on Monday held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur and  deplored the Bedra Interchange incident.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of the police team for immediately apprehending the accused involved in firing on the police team posted on duty. He also prayed for the elevation of martyred police jawan Aamir and the speedy recovery of injured soldier Naveed.

On the occasion, the adviser handed over a cheque of Rs100,000  to the DPO for financial assistance to the martyr’s widow, which would be delivered to her promptly.

Zahid Chanzeb paid  tributes to the entire police team for the abrupt action on the incident and arresting the suspects involved in the martyrdom of the police jawan within few hours of the incident. He highly eulogised their professional skills and sense of duty as well.

Weather to remain hot and humid in Karachi: PMD

Later, the adviser also visited the local hospital to inquire about the health of Constable Naveed who was injured in the incident.

While appreciating the courage of this brave police Jawan, he also gave him cash assistance of Rs100,000 from his own pocket in assistance for his treatment expenses.

The DPO thanked Zahid Chanzeb for his visit and encouragement of police force.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024