Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner, Chairman BISE Sukkur visit exams centers

Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi along with Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh and Controller of Examinations on Monday visited annual examinations of IXth and Xth on examination centers and reviewed all the arrangements. They conducted a surprise visit to Government Islamia College, Government Girls High school, Government SMA High School, Government Municipal Secondary School for Girls, Government Comprehensive High School and other centers. During the visit, thoroughly reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board, Sukkur and expressed satisfaction. The Chairman BISE briefed the Divisional Commissioner and informed that effective and comprehensive monitoring of all examination centers was being conducted with the help of CCTV cameras. Section 144 had been imposed around all examination centers and strict legal action is being taken against cheating mafia. Reports of all examination centers are being sent to the board on daily basis by District Vigilance Committee, mobile Inspector and District Administration Officers.

New Punjab governor’s oath taking delayed on PML-N’s request

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024