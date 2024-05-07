IHC likely to form larger bench to hear Justice Babar Sattar's plea today

The Islama¬bad High Court will likely form a larger bench to take up the issue of social media campaign against Justice Babar Sattar on Tuesday (today).

According to sources, Justice Sattar had requested Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to launch contempt proceedings against those who breached his and his family’s privacy by sharing details, including their US residence permits, online.

Justice Sattar pointed out that identity cards and permanent residency cards of his family members were uploaded to social media.

Earlier on Sunday, the IHC public relations office issued a statement in response to the social media campaign, terming it “false, malicious and contemptuous”.

It stated that the judge was also accused of hiding assets in both Pakistan and the United States.

“Justice Babar Sattar has never had any nationality other than that of Pakistan,” the IHC clarified.

“Justice Sattar worked as a lawyer in New York and was granted a green card, but left his job in the US in 2005 and returned to Pakistan and has lived and worked in Pakistan since then”.

It may be recalled that Justice Sattar is among the six IHC judges who wrote a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan pointing out interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.