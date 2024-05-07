Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Bajaur

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

BAJAUR  -  The Pakistan Sports Festival-2024 commenced at the Bajaur Sports Complex on Monday, marking the beginning of a series of sports events.

The festival, jointly organised by the District Sports Department, district administration, and the Frontier Corps (North), features a variety of games including cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and more.

Athletes, officials from the district administration and security forces, as well as a large number of locals and guests, attended the event. The opening ceremony included a march past by participating teams and performances of national songs and tableaus by schoolchildren from various schools.

The athletes displayed enthusiasm, with gymnastic and karate contingents showcasing their skills. The venue was adorned with banners displaying motivational slogans, while local singers entertained the audience, receiving resounding applause.

The participants expressed gratitude to the organisers for arranging a wholesome festival. Traditional cuisines and cultural shows are also part of the event, which is scheduled to conclude on May 21.

Our Staff Reporter

