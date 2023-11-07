Impacts of plastics on human lives

Today’s world is dominated by expediency and modernization, and the use of plastic products has become an integral part of our everyday lives. Due to their versatility, plastic products have revolutionised numerous industries, from packaging to medical devices. This extensive usage has now become a concern and has unearthed numerous questions regarding its safety. Plastics are non-biodegradable and cause pollution as they stay in the environment for a long period of time.
Many plastic products have bisphenol A (BPA) as a main component, but there are many other lesser-known alternatives for BPA, such as BPS, BPP, and BPZ. The use of BPA in infant bottles and other consumable packaging has been banned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since July 2012. Now, industrialists associated with the plastic industry have introduced new substitutes for BPA and are selling their products under the tag “BPA-free products.”
However, in a recent research study at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Ms. Saadia Sattar (a Ph.D. Scholar) investigated the impact of plastic products on human health under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Maryam Javed. We found that exposure to bisphenols (plastics) has been linked to hormonal changes that may impact the reproductive systems of both men and women. In women, it could disrupt ovarian function and menstrual cycles, potentially leading to fertility issues. For men, bisphenol exposure has been connected to changes in both the quantity and quality of sperm. In addition to this, the chemicals associated with plastic have also raised alarms about their potential impact on foetal development. Studies on animals have proven that exposure to BPA and its alternatives adversely affects the reproductive organs of the offspring.
The aim of this innovative research is not only to highlight health-related issues but also to enable consumers to make informed decisions. The use of plastics not only poses a threat to the environment but also risks human health. It’s a reminder that our health and the environment can be impacted by our materials and lifestyle choices. This research specifically highlights the adverse effects of bisphenol P, a substitute for bisphenol A, which is currently being rapidly utilised in the synthesis of plastic products. Bisphenol P is typically considered a safe chemical in the plastics industry, but it has been found that it contributes to various health risks. By raising awareness about the potential health impacts of certain plastic products, the researchers hope to contribute to a more conscious and responsible approach to using plastic products.
SAADIA SATTAR AND
DR. MARYAM JAVED,
Lahore.