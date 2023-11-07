Impacts of plastics on human lives

Today’s world is dominated by expediency and moderniza­tion, and the use of plastic prod­ucts has become an integral part of our everyday lives. Due to their versatility, plastic products have revolutionised numerous indus­tries, from packaging to medi­cal devices. This extensive usage has now become a concern and has unearthed numerous ques­tions regarding its safety. Plastics are non-biodegradable and cause pollution as they stay in the envi­ronment for a long period of time.

Many plastic products have bi­sphenol A (BPA) as a main com­ponent, but there are many oth­er lesser-known alternatives for BPA, such as BPS, BPP, and BPZ. The use of BPA in infant bottles and other consumable packaging has been banned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since July 2012. Now, industri­alists associated with the plas­tic industry have introduced new substitutes for BPA and are sell­ing their products under the tag “BPA-free products.”

However, in a recent research study at the University of Veter­inary and Animal Sciences, La­hore, Ms. Saadia Sattar (a Ph.D. Scholar) investigated the impact of plastic products on human health under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Maryam Javed. We found that exposure to bisphenols (plastics) has been linked to hormonal changes that may impact the reproductive sys­tems of both men and women. In women, it could disrupt ovar­ian function and menstrual cy­cles, potentially leading to fer­tility issues. For men, bisphenol exposure has been connected to changes in both the quantity and quality of sperm. In addition to this, the chemicals associat­ed with plastic have also raised alarms about their potential im­pact on foetal development. Stud­ies on animals have proven that exposure to BPA and its alterna­tives adversely affects the repro­ductive organs of the offspring.

The aim of this innovative re­search is not only to highlight health-related issues but also to enable consumers to make in­formed decisions. The use of plastics not only poses a threat to the environment but also risks human health. It’s a reminder that our health and the environ­ment can be impacted by our ma­terials and lifestyle choices. This research specifically highlights the adverse effects of bisphenol P, a substitute for bisphenol A, which is currently being rapidly utilised in the synthesis of plas­tic products. Bisphenol P is typ­ically considered a safe chemi­cal in the plastics industry, but it has been found that it contrib­utes to various health risks. By raising awareness about the po­tential health impacts of certain plastic products, the researchers hope to contribute to a more con­scious and responsible approach to using plastic products.

SAADIA SATTAR AND

DR. MARYAM JAVED,

Lahore.