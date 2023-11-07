Kakakhel showcases tourism potential of KP at WTM

Peshawar - At the World Travel Mart (WTM) event in London, the Tourism Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel took the stage alongside Federal Minister for Tourism, Wasi Shah, to showcase the remarkable tourism potential of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

The event was graced by the presence of various delegates from around the world who had the privilege of visiting the Pakistan Pavilion. Accompanied by officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Minister Kakakhel emphasised the transformative steps undertaken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to modernise the tourism sector, making it an attractive destination for foreign tourists.

In his address, Kakakhel extended a warm invitation to the international investors, urging them to consider Pakistan as a prime location for investing in tourism projects, emphasising the vast potential that this sector offers. He painted a vivid picture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s breathtaking landscapes, including lush valleys and majestic mountain peaks, where visitors can immerse themselves in nature and explore globally significant religious sites, particularly those related to Buddhism.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is actively participating in the World Travel Mart 2023 to position Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the foremost choice for global tourists. The ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ hosts a dedicated tourism desk, where a wide array of cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets, and posters showcasing the region’s rich heritage, history, and tourist attractions display.

The World Travel Mart in London is one of the world’s largest travel shows, connecting global travel buyers with over 5,000 of the most renowned destinations and brands worldwide. The event runs from Monday to Wednesday (November 6th to 8th, 2023).