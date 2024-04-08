Monday, April 08, 2024
2 killed, 5 injured in bomb blast Khuzdar

Web Desk
11:23 AM | April 08, 2024
National

At least two persons were killed and five others injured in a bomb blast at Umer Farooq chowk in Khuzdar on Sunday night.

According to Police sources, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle.

The injured have been shifted to Civil hospital Khuzdar for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has strongly condemned the blast.

In a statement, he said targeting innocent people is an inhumane and cowardly act and those involved in it will not be forgiven.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families of those killed in the blast and also directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

