Monday, April 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chilas landslide martyr’s funeral prayer offered in Gilgit

Chilas landslide martyr’s funeral prayer offered in Gilgit
Agencies
April 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI   -   The funeral prayer of Naib Subedar Khalid Naseer Sha­heed, age 46, resident of District Faisalabad, who was martyred in a landslide near Goonar Farm, Chilas, was offered in Gilgit on Sun­day. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, senior Pakistan Army officers and soldiers had attended the funeral prayer. The body of the martyr was sent to his native region where he will be buried with full military honours. “Armed forces of Pakistan are committed to serve the nation at all costs,” the ISPR said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024