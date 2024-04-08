Concerns showed on bids to dent anti-smoking drive

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders and public health activists in Pakistan have expressed serious concerns over persistent attempts of certain quarters to derail tobacco control efforts in the country and said that the anti-smoking campaign is aimed at only reducing the health cost as well as improving the government’s tax collection volume.
According to activists, these quarters’ misleading campaigns aim to distract the public, especially youth, policymakers, media, and the government from its ulterior motive - profit at the expense of public health.
The health experts said that the propaganda was only aimed to serve to conceal the harms caused to the people in terms of health diseases by consuming tobacco products.
They mentioned that these attempts include attempts to block or weaken tobacco control measures such as taxes on cigarettes, smoke-free laws, sales to minors, and promotional and advertising restrictions.
These attempts are driven by their economic interests in maintaining and expanding tobacco sales, despite the well-established health risks associated with tobacco use, the health experts remarked. However, the stakeholders pledged that public health advocates, researchers, and policymakers continue to work for the anti-smoking initiatives and implement evidence-based strategies to reduce tobacco use and its impact on public health.
Tobacco control remains a critical issue in Pakistan, with smoking-related illnesses imposing a significant burden on healthcare systems and contributing to preventable deaths. Despite being a signatory to the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the number of smokers in Pakistan has reached over 31 million.
In response to these alarming developments, activists have urged the government to ensure implementation of all anti-smoking regulations in the country in order to protect the health and well-being of all citizens.