LAHORE - The CEO Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services Kh. Tauseef Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday. A principled decision was made to develop Lahore as a smart city in collaboration with the Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services and the CM also called for a feasibility re­port in this regard. He noted that Lahore will have the honour of being the first smart city in Pakistan. Digitalization of Lahore city will be done with the support of PITB while urban services will be provided through a mobile app, he added. Alongside this, Baba Bulleh Shah’s mausoleum in Kasur will be revamped to restore its beauty to the pat­tern of the Wazir Khan Mosque