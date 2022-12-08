Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who played politics on religion, ran dirty campaign against nation’s martyrs and compromised on national interest when in power, was now doing ‘dirty politics’ on Kashmir. In a statement in reaction to Imran Khan’s remarks, she said the person who looted the Tosha Khana and sold gifted watches was now doing “dirty and shameless politics” in the name of Kashmir. “Kashmir seller should not tell Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif what to do about Kashmir problem,” she said while respond to Imran Khan. She said that Imran Khan who did the antics of one hour protest on Kashmir and changed the names of road and chowks while in power was now playing an unholy game with the national interests. She said that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, at the instigation of Imran Khan, indulged in a regrettable act during the Mangla Dam refurbishment project ceremony. Imran Khan, for the sake of bolstering his sinking politics, stooped to a mean and reprehensible trick of giving a negative colour to an event of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan’s progress. What else can be expected from an “artisan” who harmed national interests by changing the minutes of the cipher, she said while referring to the so called foreign intervention claim of Imran. The minister lamented that Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir neither cared about his position and nor did he care about the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue. She said it was not appropriate to use the Kashmir issue for personal and political interests. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Azad Kashmir deliberately interfered during the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who gently told him that “we will sit down and talk”. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also told him that if there was any problem, he will solve it with the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, she said.