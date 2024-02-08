Women in Elections

The democratic process sees its full bloom around the elections and it is during this time that pertinent democratic questions surface. One such question is the rightful and due representation of women in the electoral process. While some reports from recent months indicated a narrowing gender gap in registered voters, it is disappointing to see that all political parties except two have failed to fulfil the five per cent candidacy quota for women candidates. For a country like Pakistan, the representation of women in politics and elections is the first step to translate further into more critical and complicated debates on gender inclusivity and equality.
The petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Executive Director of Aurat Foundation is optimistic proof that civil society is doing its job of keeping checks on political parties and institutions. The IHC’s decision to summon Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials in response to the petition reflects the judiciary’s commitment to upholding legal standards. Only Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have complied with the women’s quota requirement laid down by law. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) concern over the violation of the law underscores the importance of gender inclusivity in the democratic process. Ensuring women’s representation is not just a legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of promoting gender equality and inclusive governance. The conduct of elections on time is the best that Pakistan’s democracy is witnessing in an otherwise difficult political situation. However the legal process around these petitions must continue even after the elections.
A response by the ECP and the political parties on failure to comply will open avenues for much-needed legal discussion on women’s political representation in the country. The UNHCHR’s statement also highlights the need to address challenges faced by minority communities, emphasising the importance of protecting their rights and ensuring their full participation in the electoral process. Democracy wins when women, minorities, and other marginalised people have their say in the process.