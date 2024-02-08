Women in Elections

The democratic process sees its full bloom around the elec­tions and it is during this time that pertinent democrat­ic questions surface. One such question is the rightful and due representation of women in the electoral process. While some reports from recent months indicated a narrowing gender gap in registered voters, it is disappointing to see that all politi­cal parties except two have failed to fulfil the five per cent can­didacy quota for women candidates. For a country like Pakistan, the representation of women in politics and elections is the first step to translate further into more critical and complicated de­bates on gender inclusivity and equality.

The petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Exec­utive Director of Aurat Foundation is optimistic proof that civil so­ciety is doing its job of keeping checks on political parties and in­stitutions. The IHC’s decision to summon Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials in response to the petition reflects the ju­diciary’s commitment to upholding legal standards. Only Muttahi­da Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have complied with the women’s quota requirement laid down by law. The United Nations High Commis­sioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) concern over the violation of the law underscores the importance of gender inclusivity in the democratic process. Ensuring women’s representation is not just a legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of promoting gen­der equality and inclusive governance. The conduct of elections on time is the best that Pakistan’s democracy is witnessing in an otherwise difficult political situation. However the legal process around these petitions must continue even after the elections.

A response by the ECP and the political parties on failure to comply will open avenues for much-needed legal discussion on women’s political representation in the country. The UNHCHR’s statement also highlights the need to address challenges faced by minority communities, emphasising the importance of pro­tecting their rights and ensuring their full participation in the electoral process. Democracy wins when women, minorities, and other marginalised people have their say in the process.