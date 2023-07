LAHORE - An attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of ru­pees failed as a drone, carrying heroin worth mil­lions of rupees crashed in fields of Rasoolpura vil­lage in Halloki, Kahna Town area, here on Friday. A police spokesman said the police and Rangers personnel reached the drone crash site after re­ceiving information. Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahid said a large-size drone was carrying six kilograms of heroin when it crashed into the fields due to some technical fault.