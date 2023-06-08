Imran named in abetting lawyer’s murder in Quetta

LHC grants protective bail to PTI chairman in Toshakhana fraud case n Stops police from arresting Bushra Bibi till June 13 in any case n Imran, Bushra, Zulfi among others booked in Toshakhana fraud n FIR filed against Buzdar, Gogi for accepting bribe in postings, transfers.

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI/QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and others have been nominated in the FIR registered for murder of Quetta's senior lawyer Ab­dul Razzaq Shar.

"The FIR has been registered in Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station on the complaint of the son of the late lawyer under Terrorism Act," Police officials told the media here Wednes­day. Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed on the airport road of Quetta on Tues­day. Abdul Razarq Shar had filed a pe­tition for high treason against Imran Khan in the Balochistan High Court.

The Balochistan High Court had is­sued notices to Imran Khan and oth­ers on the last two hearings.

However, Imran Khan has not yet submitted his response in the high treason case petition in the High Court. The hearing of the application regarding the registration of the high treason case against Imran Khan was to be held today in the Balochistan High Court. Provincial gov­ernment spokesman Babar Khan told reporters that Im­ran could face formal charges if and when the murder case goes to trial. Razaq’s son, Sir­aj Ahmad, also a lawyer, told police that his father had been killed by unknown men with the “abetment of the former prime minister”, according to a complaint filed by him.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 21 in a case lodged on charges of fraud and forgery in connec­tion with the sale of Toshakha­na gifts. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders on a petition filed by the PTI chairman for the purpose.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his counsel ap­peared before the court, during the proceedings. Im­ran’s counsel argued before the court that his client had been named in a case regis­tered by Kohsar police, Islam­abad, on charges of fraud and forgery in connection with the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his cli­ent so that he could approach the relevant court.

At this, the court grant­ed protective bail to the PTI chairman till June 21 and or­dered him to approach the rel­evant court. Kohsar police, Is­lamabad, had registered a case against the PTI chairman, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Meanwhile, the court barred police from ar­resting Bushra Bibi till June 13 in any case. The court also sought a report from Islam­abad police chief about details of cases registered against Bushra Bibi, on the next date of hearing. The court passed the orders while hearing a pe­tition filed by Bushra Bibi for provision of details of the cas­es registered against her. Pun­jab police, Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment Punjab submitted their reports about cases reg­istered against Bushra Bibi, during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Punjab’s An­ti-corruption Establishment Wednesday registered a brib­ery case against former chief minister Usman Buzdar, Far­hat Shahzadi, and Ibrahim Maneka, the son of former first lady, in addition to eight senior rank bureaucrats.

The accused persons al­legedly collected millions of rupees by managing transfers and postings of civil servants across the Punjab province during Buzdar’s tenure.

According to the details, the case was registered against the former chief minister’s prin­cipal secretary Tahir Khur­shid, Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Sale­ha Saeed, Usman Moazzam, Sohail Khawaja and Farhat Shahzai’s personal secretary Muhammad Asif on the charge of appointing and transfer­ring attractive positions in ex­change of millions of rupees.

The FIR states that senior bureaucrats allegedly used to take bribes from the appointed officers for lucrative positions by paying millions to Farhat Gogi, said to be the front wom­an of former first lady Bushra Bibi. The FIR also said that Far­hat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi used to deposit this money in Liberty Bank account through her employees Ahmad Man­soor and Asif, while Bushra Bi­bi’s son Ibrahim Maneka used to collect this money from Shahzadi’s house.

The FIR further stated that the evidence of alleged cor­ruption worth 400 million has come to light while the total corruption of billions of ru­pees wasdone through trans­fer and posting across the province. Also, Kohsar Police booked former premier Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Khan and other close aides includ­ing Farah Goggi under forgery and fraud charges and began investigation, informed sourc­es on Wednesday.

The police registered the case against Imran Khan, Bushra Khan, Farah Gogi, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and others under sec­tions 420/467/468 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for preparing and submitting fake and forged receipts regarding Toshakhana gifts, they said. However, no arrest was made so far by the investigators of Police Station Kohsar.

According to sources, Na­seem-ul-Haq appeared be­fore officials of PS Kohsar and lodged application stating he is employee of business regis­tered with name “Art of Time”, which deals with sale and pur­chase of expensive watches and located at Shop Number 18, Gol Market, F-7, Jinnah Su­per, Islamabad. He said that the accused namely Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Farah, Zul­fi Bukhari, Mirza Shehzad Ak­bar and others pears in con­nivance with each other had committed fraud and forgery.