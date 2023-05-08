Monday, May 08, 2023
Zardari slams Imran for defaming institutions

Web Desk
12:09 AM | May 08, 2023
Former President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks against the security institutions, saying that he has crossed all limits of defaming institutions and this will not be tolerated anymore.

Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday stated that Imran Khan's attempt to defame the institutions has exposed his true face. Mr Zardari further added that after listening to Imran Khan's speech the other day, no patriot would think of following him.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised that Imran Khan is looking to destroy our ancestors, our children and our country, which the PPP would never allow. He said that the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistan Army were actually an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands.

Mr Zardari also accused Imran Khan of fooling his innocent workers with lies and deceit, and expressed confidence in his downfall.

