Pakistan desires to enhance ties with Uzbekistan: Ishaq Dar

Web Desk
3:19 PM | May 08, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed Pakistan's desire to enhance relations with Uzbekistan in various fields including trade and economy.

During a meeting with his Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there are strong friendly relations between the two countries.

The Uzbek Foreign Minister said his country attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan. He said they consider Pakistan as their second home.

They also resolved to expedite efforts for early implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project.

