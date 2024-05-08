PM for strict departmental proceedings against negligent officials over T&T system

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed for initiation of strict departmental proceedings against the officials held responsible in an inquiry report for showing negligence in the enforcement of Tack and Trace System and inflicting losses to the national economy.

The prime minister gave the directions during a high level meeting over Track and Trace System of the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad.

The system was introduced to monitor production at cigarette manufacturing, fertilizer, sugar and cement industries, identification of counterfeit products and ending of smuggling.

The prime minister observed that due to faulty planning in the system and negligence in its enforcement of the system caused the national economy to suffer.