SFP holds ‘Peace Through Sports Day’

LAHORE - The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) organised a special event on the occasion of ‘Peace Through Sports Day’ celebrated under the Interna­tional Olympic Committee and the United Nations.

Addressing the occasion, for­mer Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui has said that the purpose of cel­ebrating Peace Through Sports Day is to spread the message of peace to the whole world through sports. Pakistan Olym­pic and Softball Federation showed their determination by waving white cards on this day to spread the message of peace and love from this platform to the whole world.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani said: “Pakistan is a sports-lov­ing nation. Sports are important mean of estab­lishing peace and reconciliation. Through sports, people from differ­ent cultures, reli­gions, nationalities and languages are brought to a platform to spread the message of peace to the whole world.

SFP President Asif Azeem said: “Sports is a powerful tool for bringing people together and building peace, it pro­motes friendship and draws lines of respect across borders. SFP Vice President Farah Saeed said: “We have to do our part to encourage healthy lifestyles and make sports widely acces­sible. When people participate in sports activities, they learn the values of dignity, team­work, and tolerance of their competitors. And learn to re­spect the importance of fair play and rules.”

Vice Presidents Tehmina Asif, Dr Hina Jamshed, Secre­tary Naseem Khan and Sec­retary Finance Zeeshan Mer­chant expressed their views and said that foreign teams are participating in international events held in Pakistan today, which is a clear proof that Paki­stan is a safe country for sports activities. On this occasion, the participants waved white cards and reiterated the message of peace through sports.