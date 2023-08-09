Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Teachers training begins at UVAS

Our Staff Reporter
August 09, 2023
LAHORE  -   The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) and Center for Ed­ucational Policy and Administra­tion (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with La­hore Leads University, arranged an inauguration ceremony of two-day training on “In-service Competency Enhancement Pro­gramme for Teachers” at the Vet­erinary Academy on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed and Lahore Leads Uni­versity Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bhatti co-chaired the inaugural session while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director Insti­tute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and twenty five participants/faculty members from Lahore Leads University and UVAS were present. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said, “Such train­ings are necessary for both public and private sector institutions to enhancing quality of education, teaching techniques and skills. It is our responsibility to impart best knowledge and skills to our young students and prepare them to com­pete with international institutes’ students. He said a teacher should be passionate and a role model for students and teachers can play a vital role in enhancing competen­cies in students. “ Prof Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bhatti said, “Through this training we provide opportunities of learning about new skills, meth­odologies, innovative knowledge and sharing their knowledge with each other.” He acknowledged the role of UVAS in providing condu­cive environment of learning to serving teachers.

