Ton-up Renshaw keeps PM’s XI in command

CANBERRA - Matt Renshaw hit his 21st first-class century to take Prime Minister’s XI to 367-4 in 141 overs on the third day of the four-day game against Pakistan at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Consequently, Prime Minister’s XI trail Pakistan by just 24 runs ahead of the last day of the match.

Prime Minister’s XI resumed from their score of 149-2 in 60 overs with Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green on the crease. Right-arm seamer Faheem Ashraf provided the first breakthrough of the day for Pakistan, dismissing Green (46, 96b, 3x4s) to break the 86-run stand.

Nathan McSweeney joined Renshaw on the crease in 42nd over with the scorecard reading 198-3. The two stitched a commanding partnership of 120 runs, mounting pressure on the Pakistan bowlers as the trail steadily decreased.

Imam-ul-Haq claimed the second first-class wicket of his career after he was brought into the attack by the Pakistan captain. Mir Hamza took a stunning catch on Imam’s bowling to help break the formidable partnership. McSweeney walked back to the pavilion after scoring 40 from 105 deliveries, including three fours.

Renshaw batted through the day to reduce the trail for Prime Minister’s XI, bringing it down to just 24. His undefeated knock of 136 from 337 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, made sure Pakistan bowlers toiled throughout the day.

“It’s just another game of cricket, all the other stuff takes care of itself,” Renshaw said. “Only a couple of years ago, I took a break from the game because of how much I was taking it seriously, that was a really big learning curve for me just to go ‘why am I playing this game’? “It’s not to play for Australia, obviously I want to and that’s the goal but at the end of the day, I’m going to try and enjoy myself.”

Prime Minister’s XI will start Day four in a commanding position with the unbeaten centurion Renshaw and Beau Webster (21 not out, 86b, 1x6) on the crease. Day four’s play at Manuka Oval will resume at 0430 PKT.