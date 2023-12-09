Women to get designated spaces for prayers in Sindh mosques

In a landmark decision, the Sindh government has announced that women will now get designated spaces for offering prayers in mosques.

The decision, aimed at fostering inclusive environment for female worshippers, was taken in a meeting led by Sindh Minister for Law and Auqaf, Umar Soomro. The meeting primarily focused on the registration of mosques and madrassahs across the province.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the new policy of allocating designated spaces within mosques for women to offer prayers.

The minister ordered that the Auqaf Religious Affairs Zakat & Ushr Department must demarcate women-only sections at 77 mosques under its jurisdiction.

He highlighted the importance of this decision in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in religious spaces.

To aware women on this move, the Department of Auqaf plans to launch an extensive campaign in multiple language, including English, Urdu, Sindhi, and Gujarati, with aim to reach a diverse audience across the province.

Meanwhile, the minister called for an accelerated process to gather comprehensive information on both registered and unregistered mosques.