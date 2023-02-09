Share:

The multinational pharmaceutical companies warned the government to halt production in Pakistan if prices are not increased by 60 percent.

As per details, the after the local pharmaceutical the multinational pharmaceutical companies have also started blackmailing the government.

The drug regulatory authority responded and said that the federal health minister along with the DRAP chief executive will hold talks with the pharma companies in Karachi today February 9.

They said that due to current inflation, the increase in the price of 80,000 medicine is blackmailing.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) suggested pharma companies to use Yuan and Lira for importing medical raw materials to ensure the availability of essential medicines amid a dollar liquidity crunch.

The DRAP had come up with a plan to save pharma companies from the dollars’ scarcity effects and has offered pharma companies to open LCs in Yuan or Lira.

Opening LCs in Yuan and Lira is the ‘permanent’ solution to continue the import of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The majority of raw material is being imported in Pakistan from China, Taiwan and Europe via Turkiye, the sources said.