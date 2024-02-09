China says Messi’s absence in Hong Kong match beyond ‘realm of sports’ as fury builds

HONG KONG - Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and some fans swiftly condemned Argentine player Lionel Messi’s participation in a match in Japan on Wednes­day after staying on the bench just days earlier in a highly anticipated game in Hong Kong. Many in the financial hub were dis­mayed on Sunday when the 36-year-old did not come onto the field during a much hyped Inter Miami match in front of a sell-out crowd, with fans demand­ing answers and a refund. Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Messi was deemed unfit to play in Sunday’s friendly in Hong Kong, but he came on as a 60th minute substi­tute against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday. China’s state-controlled Global Times said Messi’s absence posed many questions on the differential treatment for Hong Kong. “The match in Hong Kong became the only one in Messi’s six pre-season friendly matches on this trip where he was absent. The situation ... has magnified these doubts and suspicions on the integrity of Inter Miami and Messi himself.” Some mainland fans travelled 12 hours from Xinjiang to Hong Kong to see Messi, the Global Times wrote, with the disappointment of the government and fans “entirely understand­able. The impact of this in­cident has far exceeded the realm of sports.”