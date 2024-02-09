Hyderabad SSP visits polling stations, urges police vigilance for election security

HYDERABAD - The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh on Thurs­day conducted a visit to various polling stations in Hyderabad city to assess security arrangements on the occasion of general elections. According to a spokesperson, SSP Hyder­abad inspected security arrangements at various polling stations in detail. He visited highly sensi­tive polling stations and received detailed briefings on security. Amjad Shaikh issued instructions to po­lice officers and staff to fulfil their duties diligently and ensure immediate con­trol in any untoward situa­tions, playing a crucial role in ensuring the security of the polling process.