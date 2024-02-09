Internet shutdown widely criticised

LAHORE - In an unprecedented move, the shut­down of mobile phone and internet services during general elections has sparked controversy, with Salman Akram Raja, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated candidate, condemning the blackout as a de­liberate attempt to keep the public uninformed. Addressing the media, Salman Akram Raja expressed his con­cern, stating that the decision to shut down internet and phone services is part of a plan to keep the public in the dark about the ongoing developments during the elections. Responding to a journalist’s question, Raja emphasized that despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about a strong voter turn­out in favor of PTI. “This situation is unprecedented in the history of Paki­stan, and it marks a dark moment for our nation,” said Salman Akram Raja, adding that such actions are not in line with democratic principles. He demanded the immediate restoration of mobile phone services, arguing that shutting down communication chan­nels on election day is inappropriate. The abrupt suspension of mobile and internet services affected various re­gions across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Ab­bottabad, and other areas. Citizens faced severe difficulties due to the sudden communication blackout. The Ministry of Interior defended the decision, citing security concerns in the wake of recent incidents of ter­rorism. According to a spokesperson, the temporary suspension aimed to enhance security measures, main­tain peace and order, and address potential threats during the election process. As the controversy unfolds, the citizens express their frustration over the communication disruptions, raising questions about the balance between security measures and the citizens’ right to information. The de­bate intensifies as the nation awaits the outcome of this historic election amid unprecedented circumstances.