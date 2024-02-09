PM Kakar felicitates nation for successful polls

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Kakar has congratulated the nation on successful conduct of general elections-2024 and said the participa­tion and enthusiasm of people of Pakistan have been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise. In his statement on the conclusion of polling on Thursday, the prime minister said he appreciates the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan, Interim Provincial Governments, Armed Forc­es, Civil Armed Forces, Police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all those in­stitutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections. “This mo­mentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of our democratic pro­cesses but also to the indomitable spirit of the Pa­kistani people”, PM Kakar said.

He said the high voter turnout is a clear indica­tion of public commitment to shaping the future of our country. “The voices, expressed through the votes, will contribute to the fortification of our de­mocracy, and for that, people of Pakistan deserve every bit of appreciation”, the PM remarked.

He said despite few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan the ef­forts of Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, LEAs, Civilian Administration and Election Commis­sion of Pakistan for conducting free and fair elec­tion across the country are commendable. The PM said their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth con­duct of the elections. In the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable cour­age and determination, Kakar remarked. “Your resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, continuing”, he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister visited various polling stations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the elections day and witnessed polling and secu­rity arrangements for the conduct of the peaceful polling. The prime minister took a round of the polling stations in G-6 sector of Islamabad and Arid University of Rawalpindi and others.

He also talked to the polling staff and inspect­ed the voting process as well as the facilities provided to the voters.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the security and the facilities for the voters. He interacted with the voters, and shook hand with them, who also had photographs with him.