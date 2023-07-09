Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

More rain-wind/thundershower expected in Kashmir, GB, KP, Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh

More rain-wind/thundershower expected in Kashmir, GB, KP, Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh
Web Desk
10:07 AM | July 09, 2023
National

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and central/lower Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three  degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower and isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade, Anantnag and Baramulla fourteen, Jammu twenty-three and Leh  eight degree centigrade.

Death anniversary of 'Madar-e-Millat' being observed with reverence

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023