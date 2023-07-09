More rain-wind/thundershower expected in Kashmir, GB, KP, Punjab, Balochistan & Sindh

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and central/lower Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower and isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade, Anantnag and Baramulla fourteen, Jammu twenty-three and Leh eight degree centigrade.