Shopkeeper killed, two minors injured over financial dispute

LARKANA-Armed people killed a shopkeeper and injured two minor siblings over a financial dispute in Larkana district, police told on Thursday.

According to the detail, the incident occurred at village Ganja Tonyo within jurisdiction of the Bakrani police station where a 30-year-old Imran Sangi was shot dead by some armed people. Aslam Memon, 8 and his sister Asma, 7, were present at the shop for grocery when they also suffered gunshot wounds. The children were admitted to Chandka Hospital in critical condition.

Police sources said two factions of Panhour tribe had been involved in the financial dispute for last three months or so. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.

Accused involved in bank dacoity incidents held

The police have arrested an accused of the gang involved in the bank cash robberies in Hyderabad. According to spokesman, SITE Police, on a tip-off, arrested a member of a bank cash dacoity gang identified as Imran Ali Burriro during patrolling here in Labour Colony.

The arrested accused along with his gang is involved in many incidents of looting tens of thousands of rupees from citizens who withdraw cash from different Banks, the spokesman claimed.

According to the initial investigation, the accused was involved in such criminal activities and deprived many citizens of their hard earned money.

Four cases registered against the arrested accused in different police stations of the district.

The accused was involved in looting Rs.1 million from a citizen Muhammad Wali Khan in Latifabad unit-6 on May 16, 2023, police said.