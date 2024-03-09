Lahore and Faisalabad take center stage in violence against women cases

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Sustainable Social Development Organization unveiled a disconcerting report, revealing a surge in incidents of violence against women in Punjab during 2023.

The districts of Lahore and Faisalabad emerged as the epicenters of this disturbing trend.

The report highlighted a worrisome 14.5% increase in registered cases of violence against women, soaring from 8,787 in 2022 to a staggering 10,201 in 2023.

Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the PPC were invoked in these cases.

Lahore bore the brunt with 1,464 reported cases, closely followed by Sheikhupura with 1,198 and Kasur with 877 cases. Shockingly, the report disclosed that, on average, 28 women experienced some form of violence every day in Punjab throughout 2023.

The grim statistics further revealed a distressing tally of 6,624 rape cases in 2023, equating to one woman being subjected to this heinous crime every 45 minutes. Faisalabad topped the list with 728 cases, trailed by Lahore with 721 and Sargodha with 398 cases.

In addition to rape cases, the report outlined 626 instances of women being kidnapped, 120 cases of honor killings, and 20 incidents of trafficking in 2023.

Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rahim Yar Khan were identified as hotspots for these crimes, painting a bleak picture of the challenges faced by women in these regions.