Saturday, March 09, 2024
Punjab win 3rd National Women’s Blind Cricket Championship

Staff Reporter
March 09, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pun­jab blind team won the 3rd Na­tional Blind Women’s Cricket Championship after thrashing Islamabad by 9 wickets in the final played at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Friday. The final of the champion­ship was played on the occa­sion of International Women’s Day which was graced by the presence of Ms. Nicole Guihot, Chargé d’Affaires, Australian High Commission in Pakistan, Air Commodore Ashar Jameel (ACS Admin, Pakistan Air Force), Aziz Boolani (CEO, Ser­ena Hotels), Syed Sultan Shah (President, World Blind Cricket Ltd & Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council). Four teams participated in the five-day event, which was sponsored by the Australian High Com­mission in Pakistan and Serena Hotels organised by PBCC. In the final, Islamabad batters put up a strong fight, scoring a commendable 202 runs in 20 overs. Kiran Rafique smashed 74 and Rabia Javed Hashmi 35. Esha Faisal got the only wicket for Punjab. In response, Pun­jab chased down the target in a nail-biting final over. Nisha Bux hammered 76 while Noor Sabir’s hit 82. 

PRCS celebrates International Women’s Day

