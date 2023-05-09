Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China seeks to expand military coop with Pakistan

China seeks to expand military coop with Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
May 09, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING    -    China's Defence Minister Li Shang­fu told Pakistan Navy Chief Admi­ral Amjad Khan Niazi yesterday that their militaries including their navies should expand into new fields of co­operation to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region. Admiral Am­jad Khan Niazi, who was visiting Bei­jing, held a meeting the Chinese for­eign minister in Beijing.

"The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchang­es, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly main­tain the security interests of the two countries and of the region,” said Li, according to a statement on China’s Min­istry of National Defense website. Admiral Niazi’s vis­it comes after Zhang Youx­ia, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commis­sion, said in late April that the Chinese military is will­ing to build a closer Chi­na-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era “Chinese military is willing to work with the Pa­kistani military to further deepen and expand practi­cal cooperation, continuous­ly push military-to-military relationship to a higher lev­el, and jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries, as well as the re­gional peace and stability,” General Zhang said during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. He stressed that no matter how the international sit­uation changes, China al­ways puts Pakistan in pri­ority in its neighborhood diplomacy, and firmly sup­ports Pakistan in safeguard­ing its sovereignty, territo­rial integrity, development interests and national dig­nity. Recently, Chinese For­eign Minister Qin Gang was in Pakistan on his first visit to the country during which he held meetings with civil and military leaders.

DRAP fixes new prices for four cardiac stents

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023