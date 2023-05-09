China seeks to expand military coop with Pakistan

BEIJING - China's Defence Minister Li Shang­fu told Pakistan Navy Chief Admi­ral Amjad Khan Niazi yesterday that their militaries including their navies should expand into new fields of co­operation to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region. Admiral Am­jad Khan Niazi, who was visiting Bei­jing, held a meeting the Chinese for­eign minister in Beijing.

"The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchang­es, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly main­tain the security interests of the two countries and of the region,” said Li, according to a statement on China’s Min­istry of National Defense website. Admiral Niazi’s vis­it comes after Zhang Youx­ia, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commis­sion, said in late April that the Chinese military is will­ing to build a closer Chi­na-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era “Chinese military is willing to work with the Pa­kistani military to further deepen and expand practi­cal cooperation, continuous­ly push military-to-military relationship to a higher lev­el, and jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries, as well as the re­gional peace and stability,” General Zhang said during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. He stressed that no matter how the international sit­uation changes, China al­ways puts Pakistan in pri­ority in its neighborhood diplomacy, and firmly sup­ports Pakistan in safeguard­ing its sovereignty, territo­rial integrity, development interests and national dig­nity. Recently, Chinese For­eign Minister Qin Gang was in Pakistan on his first visit to the country during which he held meetings with civil and military leaders.