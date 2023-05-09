Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Law enforcers to deal with disruptive elements with 'iron hand': CM Naqvi

Law enforcers to deal with disruptive elements with 'iron hand': CM Naqvi
Web Desk
9:50 PM | May 09, 2023
National

The Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has directed the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, and maintain an atmosphere of public order in the province.

CM Naqvi has also instructed the inspector general of police to monitor the law and order situation at all times and take appropriate measures according to the situation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Naqvi emphasised that the law-enforcement agencies must deal with elements who disrupt public peace with an iron hand. While peaceful protest is everyone's right, no one will be allowed to disturb the daily routine of the people by blocking roads or attacking public property.

The caretaker CM further stated that it is the responsibility of the state to maintain public order, which will be carried out in a good manner. He urged law-enforcement agencies to take effective measures to maintain public order in the province and ensure the safety of the people's lives and property.

Police bust gang involved in fake currency notes business

This statement comes amidst the chaos and political unrest created by protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir trust case. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023