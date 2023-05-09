Law enforcers to deal with disruptive elements with 'iron hand': CM Naqvi

The Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has directed the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, and maintain an atmosphere of public order in the province.

CM Naqvi has also instructed the inspector general of police to monitor the law and order situation at all times and take appropriate measures according to the situation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Naqvi emphasised that the law-enforcement agencies must deal with elements who disrupt public peace with an iron hand. While peaceful protest is everyone's right, no one will be allowed to disturb the daily routine of the people by blocking roads or attacking public property.

The caretaker CM further stated that it is the responsibility of the state to maintain public order, which will be carried out in a good manner. He urged law-enforcement agencies to take effective measures to maintain public order in the province and ensure the safety of the people's lives and property.

This statement comes amidst the chaos and political unrest created by protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir trust case.